Shots fired during road rage incident in San Francisco

Two men in a black sedan fired on the occupants of a white Toyota in a suspected road-rage incident on a San Francisco highway on Thursday evening, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson said.

The victims crashed after the shooting, but no one was injured, CHP spokesperson Officer Bert Diaz said.

The shooting was reported at 7:45 p.m. on Interstate Highway 280 near the Geneva Avenue off-ramp, Diaz said.

CHP officers shut down the off-ramp during the investigation. The victims were unable to provide a detailed description of the suspects, giving officers little to go on to find them, Diaz said.