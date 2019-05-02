Shooting outside CCSF’s Mission campus leaves one man dead

The victim was struck by gunfire near 22nd and Bartlett streets

A man died after being shot in a brazen midday shooting outside of the City College of San Francisco’s Mission neighborhood campus.

Police said officers responded at 4:12 p.m. to the activation of the ‘Shot Spotter,’ a gunshot detection system that detects and communicates the location of gunfire to stations, at the intersection of 22nd and Bartlett streets.

Responding officers found the victim, a 28-year-old man, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The suspect, a 30-year-old man, fled the scene on a bicycle according to police reports.

The victim was transported to the hospital but later died due to his injuries, police said. His identity has not yet been released by the medical examiner.

No arrests were reported as of Thursday morning.

This is the 11th homicide this year in San Francisco, according to police.

