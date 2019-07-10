SF’s transit agency announces interim director

San Francisco’s troubled transit agency announced Wednesday that its director of sustainable streets will serve as the interim director.

Tom Maguire, director of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s Sustainable Streets Division, will take over as interim Director of Transportation on Aug. 15.

Current director, Ed Reiskin, is set to resign on Aug. 14. Amid pressure from Mayor London Breed, Reiskin announced in April he was resigning at the end of his contract in August after eight years at the helm.

The announcement was issued in an agency email this morning from SFMTA Board of Directors chair Malcolm Heinicke and vice chair Gwyneth Borden.

The email said that the board “is progressing with its search for a new Director of Transportation” and that the “Board’s Search Committee is committed to finding an outstanding candidate who demonstrates a commitment to our shared values and who can lead the SFMTA to build on Ed’s successes.”

But while the search continues, Maguire has agreed to lead the agency, the email said.

Maguire joined the agency in October 2014. He previously served as an assistant commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation.

In his current role in the agency, he oversees the SFMTA’s Sustainable Streets Division, with more than 900 employees. The division operates and designs The City’s traffic, parking, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.

“His broad view of the agency, breadth of experience and wise judgement were paramount in the Board’s selection of Tom to serve as Interim Director of Transportation during this critical transition,” the email said. “The agency must continue to move forward during this time and we hope that you will extend Tom your support and welcome him to his new role.”

The email also notes Reiskin’s accomplishments as a city employee.

“For the past 12 years, Ed has demonstrated an unwavering devotion to the people of San Francisco, first as director of San Francisco’s 311 Customer Service Center and then as Director of Public Works, prior to joining the SFMTA in 2011,” said the email. “For many of us, his calm, humble ‘leadership by example’ has been the model for what it means to be ‘called to public service.’”