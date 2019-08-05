San Francisco Examiner file photo

SFPD to conduct five-day traffic ticket blitz to enforce bicycle and pedestrian safety

SFPD not meeting stated goals to ticket speedsters, red-light runners.

In response to increases in confrontations between pedestrians and bicyclists, San Francisco police will perform traffic safety enforcement operations on five days in August, starting Monday.

Over the past three years, the San Francisco Police Department has identified areas where significant numbers of pedestrian- and bicycle-related collisions have occurred, deploying added officers at those places.

The City also has a map of intersections with the most injuries and deaths from traffic collisions, known as the high injury network.

During these five days of increased enforcement, special attention will be given to speeding, making illegal turns, failing to stop for stop signs and red lights, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and other violations. These are SFPD’s traffic ticketing goals called the “Focus on Five.”

SFPD has not consistently reached its stated goal of 50 percent of all traffic tickets being “Focus on Five” tickets in the since 2017, according to city data.

The increased enforcement coincides with Vision Zero SF, the city’s campaign to prioritize safe streets. The five days of planned increased enforcement are Aug. 5, 13, 21, 25 and 30.

Funding for the additional enforcement comes courtesy of a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

San Francisco Examiner staff contributed to this report.

