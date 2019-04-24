SFPD responds to stabbing on Mission Street

A person was stabbed during the Wednesday evening rush hour along Mission Street, according to police.
Police and a witness on scene near 15th and Mission streets said the person was stabbed at around 5:30 p.m.
Police cordoned off about a half-block area on Mission Street where at least a half dozen police cars and an ambulance had converged.
Emergency officials are asking people to avoid the area.
A police spokesperson was not immediately available to confirm further details.
This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.
S.F. Examiner Staff Writer Michael Barba contributed to this report.