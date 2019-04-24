Police respond to a stabbing near 15th and Mission streets on Wednesday April 24, 2019 (Laura Waxmann / S.F. Examiner)

SFPD responds to stabbing on Mission Street

Police blocked off the area during the evening rush hour

A person was stabbed during the Wednesday evening rush hour along Mission Street, according to police.

Police and a witness on scene near 15th and Mission streets said the person was stabbed at around 5:30 p.m.

Police cordoned off about a half-block area on Mission Street where at least a half dozen police cars and an ambulance had converged.

Emergency officials are asking people to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson was not immediately available to confirm further details.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.

S.F. Examiner Staff Writer Michael Barba contributed to this report.

