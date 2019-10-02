SFMTA to dedicate cable car to operator killed in 2015 collision

One of San Francisco’s iconic cable cars was dedicated on Tuesday to an operator who was killed after being hit by a drunk motorcyclist while working in 2015.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency board of directors voted to dedicate Cable Car No. 17 to Reynaldo Morante, who died of a brain injury months after he was hit.

A plaque will be added to the car reading: “Cable Car #17 is dedicated in memory of Reynaldo V. Morante who lost his life on January 12, 2016 from injuries he sustained from the accident on June 11, 2015 while serving the people of San Francisco. Reynaldo is remembered as a dedicated operator with a contagious smile.”

Morante was stepping off the cable car near Francisco and Taylor streets when he was struck.

The motorcyclist, William Makepeace, later pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence.

Cable Car No. 17 is a part of the city’s history. It was first built in 1893 and rebuilt in 1956.

