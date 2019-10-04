SF weekend traffic guide: Hardly Strictly, Castro Street Fair, and Warriors

Bluegrass, Castro festivities and Warriors’ games are hitting San Francisco this weekend, guaranteeing more than a bit of traffic pain.

Keep this guide linked and handy to navigate this weekend’s events.

From Friday through Sunday, the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass concert is set to strum at Golden Gate Park, the Castro Street Fair will hit the streets on Sunday, and the Warriors will start their pre-season games Saturday.

The San Francisco Examiner and San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency have you covered with transit and traffic guide.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass started Friday and runs through the weekend. (Caroline Ghisolfi/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

To get your dose of thrummin’ banjos, head to the free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass concert this weekend at Hellman Hollow in Golden Gate Park at the Marx and Lindley meadows. The concert will jam Friday from noon until 7 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday with an expected crowd of 150,000 daily, according to the SFMTA.

Streets in Golden Gate Park around Hellman Hollow will be closed to vehicle traffic.

Expect crowding and delays on the following Muni lines: N-Judah, NX-N Express, 5-Fulton, 5R-Fulton Rapid, 7-Haight/Noriega, 7X-Noriega Express, 18-46th Avenue, 28-19th Avenue, 28R-19th Avenue Rapid, 29-Sunset, and 44-O’Shaughnessy.

Muni will boost service on the 5R-Fulton Rapid for the concert, which depart from the concert at 25th and 30th Avenues on Fulton Street.

Taxi stands will be available outside the concert at Fulton Street on 35th avenue and 28th avenue.

Traffic may also get heavy in surrounding neighborhoods, according to the SFMTA.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass asked its attendees to “please respect the neighborhood and DO NOT block driveways!” when parking, on its website. Golden Gate Park’s free shuttle will also operate during the concert.

Though concert organizers advise concert-goers walk, bike, take transit, or ride-hail services, paid parking will be available at George Washington High School, Jefferson Elementary School, Lawton Alternative School, and at other sites. For more, visit Hardly Strictly Bluegrass’ website.

Warriors Pre-Season begins

It’s the Warriors versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at the Chase Center arena.

The game starts at 5 p.m. but expect traffic to ramp up an hour beforehand.

To accommodate events that will take place at the arena, the following street closures will be enforced two hours before and one hour after each event: 16th Street between Third Street and Terry Francois Boulevard, Warriors Way between Third Street and Terry Francois Boulevard, northbound Third Street between 16th Street and Warriors Way will also be closed approximately 30 minutes before an event ends and 45 minutes after an event ends, according to the SFMTA.

Just in time for the Warriors pre-season to begin, the Port of San Francisco and San Francisco Bay Ferry opened a temporary ferry terminal to Chase Center to and from Pier 48.

Direct Muni shuttles from 16th Street BART Station and along Van Ness Avenue are also available, as Muni expects crowding on the T-Third line. In some cases, officials have found the bus shuttles — the 78X and 79X — to move faster than Muni’s trains.

For more information on transit options to and from Chase Center, click here.

Castro Street Fair (Courtesy photo)

Castro Street Fair

Castro denizens will shake their collective booties to Squad, Birch Koolman and the San Francisco Lesbian Gay Freedom Band this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to SFMTA, the festivities will see the following street closures from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

Market Street between Noe and Eureka streets

Castro Street between 16th and 19th streets

18th Street between Noe and Diamond streets

17th Street between Noe and Market streets

Hartford Street between 17th and 19th streets

Collingwood Street between Market and 19th Street

Muni routes running through and near the Castro will also be rerouted or possibly see delays, including the F-Market and Wharves historic streetcar, the 24-Divisadero, 33-Ashbury/18th Street and 35-Eureka.

SFMTA will set up a temporary taxi stand at the north side of 16th Street.

