SF Uber and Lyft drivers take to the streets, block Market Street traffic for better wages

Protest outside Uber headquarters comes as company prepares to go public

Protesters use banners to block off Market St. during the Uber and Lyft driver protest in front Uber headquarters on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. (Ellie Doyen/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Market Street came to a standstill Wednesday due to Uber and Lyft — but for once, it wasn’t due to traffic congestion.

Nearly two hundred Uber and Lyft drivers and their supporters marched outside Uber headquarters at 1455 Market St. starting at noon to call for better pay and working conditions.

The action wasn’t just local, but international, with drivers from Sydney, London, New York City and more demanding fair wages, benefits, and transparency in the app’s practices to protect workers.

Uber and Lyft drivers also asked their peers to shut off their apps and refuse to drive, from noon today until midnight.

San Francisco’s downtown protest lasted just over two hours. The event blocked the street and filled the air with the sound of supportive drivers honking their horns, along with the more musical horns of the Brass Liberation Orchestra.

For years, the group has played at Bay Area protest events, but today they had personal motivation: One of their drummers, Lauren Swiger, is a Lyft driver.

“I’ve got a triple stake in this issue,” Swiger said. She was evicted from her San Francisco home in 2013, and had to move farther out in the Bay Area, where she said her rent “doubled.”

Driving for Lyft helps her hang on to her home. But, “my actual earnings are half what they were four years ago,” Swiger said, despite her driving the same amount of time.

That was the theme of the day Wednesday, as drivers called out Uber and Lyft’s CEOs for earning millions as the companies unveil their first initial public offerings. Uber’s IPO alone is reportedly in the $90-100 billion range, an outrageous sum of money the drivers said isn’t going anywhere near their own pockets.

Many of the drivers were from San Francisco, but others came from far-flung parts of the Bay Area. Drivers from Sacramento and other cities said they frequently sleep in their cars to drive the maximum hours Lyft and Uber allow, so they can break even on driving-for-hire.

Traffic remained backed up on Market Street through the afternoon, with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency warning Muni riders “You may see delays” on the F-Market Streetcar, 6-Parnassus, 7-Haight/Noriega, 9-San Bruno and 9R routes, all of which depend on Market street for travel.

Despite calls for “solidarity” with workers on social media, not every Muni rider supported the strike.

“Not only do the drivers block traffic by stopping in the middle of the street to pickup and dropoff, now they are actually standing in the street blocking traffic,” wrote Twitter user @ArleighFrisco, in a tweet. “What happened to San Francisco?”

