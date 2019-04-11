SF State names woman to lead Ethnic Studies Department

Sueyoshi has served as interim dean of the department since January 2018

For the first time in its 50-year history, San Francisco State University’s Ethnic Studies department will be headed by a woman.

The university on Thursday announced the appointment of LBGTQ activist and faculty member Amy Sueyoshi as dean. Sueyoshi has served as interim dean of the department since January 2018.

As dean, Sueyoshi, who is a historian in gender, sexuality and race, will oversee 80 faculty members, 65 percent of whom are women of color, according to a statement published by SF State. The college, which was established in 1969 following a five-month student led strike the year prior, offers five majors and eight minors every semester.

“Our students are very much interested in social justice,” said Sueyoshi in a statement. “I look forward to advancing the University’s initiatives around student success and graduation through a high-impact curriculum that is relevant to the students.

Sueyoshi has taught at SF State since 2002 and earned a Ph.D. in history from the University of California, Los Angeles. In 2017, she was selected as the community grand marshal for the 47th Annual San Francisco Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride Celebration and Parade.

