SF State appoints new president

Lynne Mahoney will be the first woman to lead the university in more than a century

The California State University Board of Trustees on Wednesday appointed the first woman to lead San Francisco State University in more than a century.

Lynne Mahoney, who currently serves as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs for California State University, Los Angeles, will succeed current President Leslie Wong, who has led SF State for the past seven years and is expected to retire in July.

Mahoney previously held various roles at CSU Long Beach before going to CSU Los Angeles. She earned her bachelor’s degree in American studies at Stanford University and a doctorate in history from Rutgers University.

In a statement released by SF State on Wednesday, Mahoney said that she is looking forward to working with “faculty, staff, students, community members and campus administrators to ensure a [welcoming] and inclusive environment for our students as is befitting of one of the most socially conscious cities in the country.”

Mahoney will take over leadership of a campus with more than 30,000 that is in the midst of transformation. New student housing slated to rise at SF State over the next two years, along with a long-awaited, state-of-the-art Center for Media Arts, which will come with an adjacent 800-seat auditorium at the intersection of Holloway Avenue and Font Boulevard.

