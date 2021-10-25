Sunday’s all-day rain in downtown San Francisco didn’t match the record of 5.54 inches on Nov. 5, 1994. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

Sunday’s all-day rain in downtown San Francisco didn’t match the record of 5.54 inches on Nov. 5, 1994. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

SF rainfall sets record as fourth wettest day in history

4.02 inches doused downtown, according to weather service

Sunday’s rainfall total of 4.02 inches recorded in downtown San Francisco places it fourth on The City’s list of wettest days ever and sets a record for wettest October day.

The highest rainfall total for a single day is 5.54 inches recorded on Nov. 5, 1994.

Sunday’s total breaks the previous high for October, which was 2.48 inches recorded on Oct. 13, 2009.

Before Sunday, seven of the 10 highest totals were recorded in the 1800s, according to a list of totals recorded since 1849 and shared by the National Weather Service.

The service began releasing rainfall totals about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

In Sacramento, the 5.44 inches that fell broke the previous record of 5.28 inches set in 1880.

More totals from around the Bay Area will be reported as they become available.

weather

Previous story
49ers season on the rocks: Shanahan under the microscope
Next story
$1.4 trillion ‘blueprint’ would address Bay Area’s housing, transit woes

Just Posted

A felled tree in Sydney G. Walton Square blocks part of a lane on Front Street following Sunday’s storm on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
After the rain: What San Francisco learned from a monster storm

Widespread damage underscored The City’s susceptibility to heavy wind and rain

Plan Bay Area 2050 is an expansive plan guiding the region’s growth and development over the next three decades. The regional plan addresses progressive policy priorities like a universal basic income and a region-wide rent cap, alongside massive new spending on affordable housing and transportation infrastructure. (Shutterstock)
$1.4 trillion ‘blueprint’ would address Bay Area’s housing, transit woes

Analyzing the big ticket proposals in ‘Plan Bay Area 2050’

A felled tree in San Francisco is pictured on Fillmore Street following a major storm that produced high winds and heavy rains on Oct. 24, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Philip Ford)
Storm updates: Rainiest October day in San Francisco history

Rainfall exceeded 10 inches in parts of the Bay Area

On Sunday, California bore the brunt of what meteorologists referred to as a bomb cyclone and an atmospheric river, a convergence of storms that brought more than half a foot of rain to parts of the Bay Area, along with high winds, concerns about flash floods and the potential for heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada. Much of the Bay Area was under a flash flood watch on Sunday, with the National Weather Service warning of the potential for mudslides across the region. (NOAA via The New York Times)
Bomb cyclone, atmospheric river combine to pummel California with rain and wind

What you need to know about this historic weather event

The Department of Building Inspection, at 49 South Van Ness Ave., has been mired in scandal since since its creation by voter referendum under Proposition G in 1994. (Courtesy SF.gov) The Department of Building Inspection, at 49 South Van Ness Ave., has been mired in scandal since its creation by voter referendum under Proposition G in 1994. (Courtesy SF.gov)
Whistleblowing hasn’t worked at the SF Dept. of Building Inspection

DBI inspectors say their boss kept them off connected builders’ projects

Most Read