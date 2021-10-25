SF rainfall sets record as fourth wettest day in history

Sunday’s all-day rain in downtown San Francisco didn’t match the record of 5.54 inches on Nov. 5, 1994. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

Sunday’s rainfall total of 4.02 inches recorded in downtown San Francisco places it fourth on The City’s list of wettest days ever and sets a record for wettest October day.

The highest rainfall total for a single day is 5.54 inches recorded on Nov. 5, 1994.

Sunday’s total breaks the previous high for October, which was 2.48 inches recorded on Oct. 13, 2009.

Before Sunday, seven of the 10 highest totals were recorded in the 1800s, according to a list of totals recorded since 1849 and shared by the National Weather Service.

The service began releasing rainfall totals about 1:30 a.m. Monday.

In Sacramento, the 5.44 inches that fell broke the previous record of 5.28 inches set in 1880.

More totals from around the Bay Area will be reported as they become available.

weather