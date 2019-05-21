SF police say journalist suspected of conspiring to steal report

San Francisco police served a search warrant at the home of freelance journalist Bryan Carmody on May 10. (Courtesy of Bryan Carmody)

Facing scrutiny for carrying out legally questionable raids on the home and office of a freelance journalist, Police Chief Bill Scott said Tuesday that the videographer was a suspect in a criminal conspiracy to steal a police report on the death of the late Public Defender Jeff Adachi.

Scott told reporters at the San Francisco Police Department headquarters that police executed the search warrants against stringer Bryan Carmody on May 10 because the videographer allegedly went beyond his role as a journalist when he obtained the report.

“Leaks happen all the time,” Scott said. “The difference that we believe here is we believe the reporter crossed the line. We believe that he took a part in this criminal activity. That’s the premise that we were going under.”

The SFPD has been under intense criticism for obtaining the search warrants in possible violation of state and federal laws protecting journalists from having search warrants issued against them.

Scott suggested that the warrants did not violate the California shield law because Carmody himself is suspected of playing an active role in the alleged theft of the police report.

“Mr. Carmody was and continues to be viewed by investigators as a possible co-conspirator in this theft, rather than a passive recipient of the stolen document,” Scott said.

The news conference came on the same day as the first court hearing at the Hall of Justice on the legality of the warrants.

Attorneys for Carmody and media groups have taken legal action to invalidate the warrants and to unseal the facts police used to obtain the warrants from two judges.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

