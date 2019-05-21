(Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner file photo)

SF police find human remains while searching for missing 73-year-old

Police have launched a homicide investigation after discovering human remains while searching for a missing person in the Outer Mission.

Officers found the remains after responding to a report Monday of 73-year-old Benedict Ching being missing from Del Monte Street between Ottawa and Mt. Vernon avenues at around 11:40 a.m., according to Sgt. Michael Andraychak.

“Responding officers determined there were suspicious circumstances regarding the missing person case,” Andraychak, a police spokesperson, said on Twitter. “SFPD began a criminal investigation. During the course of the investigation, human remains were recovered.”

Andraychak said the Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and has yet to identify the remains or determine the cause of death.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

