(Courtesy photo)

SF judge reduces $80M award against Monsant to $25M

Case was first of more than 1,000 federal lawsuits against Monsanto nationwide to go to trial

A federal judge in San Francisco on Monday reduced an $80 million award levied against Monsanto Co. to $25 million for a Sonoma County man who claimed the company’s Roundup weedkiller caused his non-Hodgkins’ lymphoma.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria upheld a jury award of approximately $5 million in compensatory damages to Edwin Hardeman, 70, of Santa Rosa, but said that guidelines in a 2013 Supreme Court decision required him to reduce the jury’s $75 million in punitive damages to $20 million.

The ruling leaves Hardeman’s total award at $25,267,634. His case was the first to go to trial of more than 1,000 federal lawsuits against Monsanto nationwide.

Previous story
Office of Racial Equity to address The City’s deep inequities

Just Posted

Office of Racial Equity to address The City’s deep inequities

San Francisco is poised to pass legislation that would create The City’s… Continue reading

Queen, renewed again, rocks San Jose

Band enjoys popularity in wake of hit 2018 biopic

Sketches illustrate homes of SF’s RV dwellers

On June 26, Patrick Mahar posted a sketch under the caption “sweet… Continue reading

No ICE raids reported in SF Sunday amid threat of immigration sweeps

Federal officials threaten to deport migrant families during nationwide operation

You know my name?

A new bill could change the way San Francisco candidates court Chinese speaking voters

Most Read