SF Giants blast Bay Area with early morning fireworks

Noisy show followed 3-2 victory after 18 innings against Colorado Rockies

Turns out sound really travels well at 1 a.m

A celebratory fireworks show following a hard-fought San Francisco Giants victory at Oracle Park startled residents across the Bay Area, with people as far away as Oakland, Alameda, Burlingame and Redwood City reporting they could hear the loud booming sounds.

The promised show was delayed well past midnight when the game against the Colorado Rockies went to 18 innings before the Giants secured a 3-2 win.

The team has only gone to 18 or more innings seven times in its history, and only once before in San Francisco, on May 29, 2001, the San Francisco Examiner reported. That game ended in a 1-0 loss for the Giants.

Previous story
Police arrest man after homemade explosive detonates in Tenderloin
Next story
SFPD adds more traffic cops to their ranks

Just Posted

On Guard: JUUL hires former dueling campaign consultants, hinting at big-money ballot fight to come over vape ban

Also: Letters from residents show support for waterfront Navigation Center as well as opposition

SFPD adds more traffic cops to their ranks

Street scofflaws beware: More traffic cops will soon roam San Francisco’s streets.… Continue reading

San Francisco officials call Trump proposal to release immigrants in sanctuary cities “scare tactics”

President’s tweet the latest jab at cities that refuse to cooperate with immigration authorities

SFPD releases first secret police files under new transparency law

The records stem from a 2010 shooting in which an officer opened fire

Armed police or unarmed ambassadors? BART weighs conflicting visions for passenger safety

Agency’s proposed annual budget includes $2 million more for police, $500k more for fare inspectors

Most Read