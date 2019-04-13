SF Giants blast Bay Area with early morning fireworks

Turns out sound really travels well at 1 a.m

A celebratory fireworks show following a hard-fought San Francisco Giants victory at Oracle Park startled residents across the Bay Area, with people as far away as Oakland, Alameda, Burlingame and Redwood City reporting they could hear the loud booming sounds.

The promised show was delayed well past midnight when the game against the Colorado Rockies went to 18 innings before the Giants secured a 3-2 win.

The team has only gone to 18 or more innings seven times in its history, and only once before in San Francisco, on May 29, 2001, the San Francisco Examiner reported. That game ended in a 1-0 loss for the Giants.

SF Giants 1AM fireworks

Because the Blue Angels werent available…

😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/M3OYCrWujc — Alexei Oreskovic (@lexnfx) April 13, 2019

Holy shit Giants, congratulations and all but it's 1 in the goddamn morning and I'm in bed wondering if we're all gonna die because who the fuck does house rumbling fireworks at this hour, no, it must be the end times — I spend too much time thinking about media (@pyke6) April 13, 2019

Jolted awake at 1am to the sound of the end of the world, apparently it’s just fireworks from the Giants game because baseball is not only incredibly boring but I guess sometimes incredibly long??? — Jacque Nelson (@jacquelyn44) April 13, 2019

Apparently the Giants won — which somehow required fireworks at 1am. WTF @SFGiants. I guess noise ordinance laws don’t apply to sports teams. https://t.co/8xwuWlXgCI — Pollo Del Mar (@TheGlamazonPDM) April 13, 2019

It’s 1:00am and the SF Giants have been launching fireworks for the last 15 minutes.. my apartment is actually shaking — Nicole Pham (@PhamNicolee) April 13, 2019

I thought my neighbors were moving furniture at 1 AM. It was fireworks at the SF Giants ballpark going 18 innings, echoing across the San Francisco Bay to OAKLAND. WHAT. https://t.co/4pBrqiob9v — gully (@gully_) April 13, 2019

Can hear the Giants fireworks in Burlingame… at 1 a.m. — Danny Pedroza (@Pedrozov81) April 13, 2019

Shoutout to the Giants for going through with their fireworks show at 1AM after an 18 inning game and scaring the crap out of all of the Bay Area. LOL. pic.twitter.com/31y71BbEqP — Bern Notice🔥 (@BDP473) April 13, 2019

I can hear the damn firework show from the Giants game….. I live in Alameda. — miss nikki (@nikkileGASpi) April 13, 2019