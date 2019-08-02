(Courtesy photo)

SF firefighters rescue woman, child and dog from cliff

An eight-year old child, a woman and a dog were stranded on a cliff

San Francisco firefighters rescued a woman, a 8-year-old child and a dog at Fort Funston from a cliff on Friday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

An eight-year old child, a woman and a dog were stranded on a cliff from 12:10 p.m to 2 p.m, the fire department reported via Twitter.

The two people and the dog were off-trail and on a slope when they were rescued, said SFFP Public Information Officer Jonathan Baxter.

SFFD said the two people and the dog did not suffer any injury.

A firefighter was injured and treated but the injuries were not life- threatening.

