SF filmmaker rearrested in connection with fatal 2016 shooting

Kevin Epps is known for the documentary ‘Straight Outta Hunters Point’

A San Francisco filmmaker has been arrested a second time for allegedly shooting a man more than two years ago at a home in Glen Park.

Kevin Epps, 51, was taken into custody Tuesday on an arrest warrant for murder and other charges in connection with the October 2016 shooting of 45-year-old Marcus Polk on the 100 block of Addison Street.

Epps, who rose to prominence with his 2001 documentary “Straight Outta Hunters Point,” which chronicled life on the streets of the neighborhood, was arrested on suspicion of murder at the time and released after prosecutors declined to file charges, citing the need for further investigation.

It’s not clear what new evidence if any prosecutors have against him, but the District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that it sought the arrest warrant.

Some have argued that Epps acted in self-defense.

His first arrest and subsequent release shocked Mayor London Breed, then-president of the Board of Supervisors.

“It’s unfortunate that if there’s insufficient evidence I don’t understand why he was taken into custody in the first place. He has a reputation, and I hope this doesn’t create any challenges for him. I found it shocking,” Breed said. “I just wish it was handled differently.”

Epps is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon for arraignment on felony charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm with identification numbers removed.

He is being held at County Jail without bail.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com