Legislation introduced by Supervisor Vallie Brown would increase San Francisco’s fee for shoppers who fail to bring their own bags to 25 cents per bag. (Courtesy photo)

SF could raise its bag fee to to 25 cents, ban plastic produce bags

Proposed law intended to encourage shoppers to bring their own bags from home

Supervisor Vallie Brown hopes raising San Francisco’s bag fee to a quarter will increase the number of customers who bring their reusable bags and cut down on waste.

In 2007, San Francisco passed a groundbreaking law banning single-use plastic bags and later imposed a minimum 10 cent per bag fee for shoppers who don’t bring their own bags.

Brown wants to take that movement further by increasing the bag charge to 25 cents and also banning plastic produce bags, which are still allowed for things like nuts and vegetables. Brown said the produce bags are “very difficult to recycle or reuse.”

“I am asking all San Franciscans to join me in bringing your own bags when you shop, whether it is at the farmer markets or at the grocery store,” Brown said after introducing the legislation Tuesday. “If we are going to achieve zero waste, we need to make ‘refuse’ the new ‘recycle.’”

Some other cities in California already charge 25 cents per bag, according to Brown, including Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Monterey, Los Altos and Pacifica.

The law would go into effect July 1, 2020.

SF General to set new limits on out-of-pocket payments by patients
Australian DJ allegedly kidnaps child as mother screams for help

