SF braces for immigration raids

Mayor London Breed speaks at a news conference supporting and informing immigrants of their rights ahead of threatened ICE operations for this coming weekend alongside state Assemblymember David Chiu, city officials and immigrant rights advocates at City Hall on Friday, July 12, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed on Friday said San Francisco police and officials will not cooperate with immigration agents after President Donald Trump confirmed raids are planned this weekend to deport undocumented immigrants in several U.S cities, including San Francisco.

“We will support and stand by our immigrant community and continue to invest and provide resources to help address a challenging time,” Breed said, speaking at a press conference at City Hall.

Breed said undocumented immigrants have the right to remain silent and to have an attorney, and encouraged residents to call both the Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs and the San Francisco Rapid Response Network hotline in the case of a raid.

“San Francisco stands behind our sanctuary city policy. We have been and will continue to be a sanctuary city,” said Breed.

The threat of raids has prompted several protests from pro-immigrants organizations in San Francisco and around the Bay Area this week, including one in front of the U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement headquarters on Sansome Street Friday.

Groups including the American Civil Liberties Union have conducted campaigns to inform immigrants of their legal rights in advance of the raids. Nonprofits working with the immigrant community said they have received hundreds of frightened phone calls from undocumented immigrants in the past few weeks.

Joining Breed at the press conference, Assemblymember David Chiu said “Donald Trump has decided to continue to wage his war against our immigrant communities, a war that is immoral, unjust, racist and xenophobic.”

“If you have to come after them, you are going to have to come through all of us,” said Chiu.

“We will get through this,” Breed said.

The Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs can be reached at (415) 581-2360 and the San Francisco Rapid Response Network hotline at (415) 200-1548.