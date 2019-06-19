Second homicide victim found off same road in San Mateo County

Deputies shot at a suspect who was seen driving in the area around midnight

A day after finding the body of a man who was fatally stabbed on the side of a road, San Mateo County deputies returned to the scene Tuesday night and found a second victim calling for help.

John Sione Pekipaki, 31, was suffering from stab wounds when deputies saw him lying on the ground along the side of Skyline Boulevard near Reids Roost Road in a remote part of San Mateo County shortly before midnight, according to authorities.

At around the same time, a vehicle allegedly began to drive toward the victim and the deputies. Authorities said one of the deputies opened fire at the vehicle, but missed the driver. The vehicle went off the roadway into a ditch.

Pekipaki died from his injuries and the driver, identified as 26-year-old Malik Dosouqui of Pacifica, was arrested as a suspect in his killing.

Dosouqui was treated for a cut on his arm and is being held in custody, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies were investigating the killing of 32-year-old Pacifica resident Abdulmalek Nasher when the second incident unfolded.

“Both homicides happened within close proximity of each other, and both victims died from multiple stab wounds,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Investigators are actively looking into a connection between the two homicides.”

Nasher was found in a dirt area off the same stretch of Skyline Boulevard at around 11:09 p.m. Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office searched for the suspect overnight and into Tuesday afternoon with two SWAT teams, tracking dogs, a helicopter and an aircraft.

Authorities said the dogs found possible evidence linked to the first homicide.

As of Wednesday morning, Skyline Boulevard is closed between Swett Road and Reids Roost Road.

This story has been updated to include additional information

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Previous story
Cyclist attacked by skateboard-wielding teens

Just Posted

Emotions run high at hearing on plan to remove or cover historic New Deal mural

Controversial Washington High School fresco depicts slaves, dead Native American

SF becomes first U.S. city to ban sale of e-cigarettes

Legislation expected to be challenged by Juul-backed ballot measure

City approves protected bike lanes, transit improvements for Howard and Folsom streets

Safety improvements target areas where three cyclists have been killed since 2013

Mandelman to hold hearing on working conditions for gig workers to boost push for labor protections

Call for debate comes as drivers rally outside Uber headquarters

Officials, community celebrate groundbreaking at Eagle Plaza

Open space to serve as focal point for Leather and LGBTQ Cultural District

Most Read