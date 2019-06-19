Second homicide victim found off same road in San Mateo County

Deputies shot at a suspect who was seen driving in the area around midnight

A day after finding the body of a man who was fatally stabbed on the side of a road, San Mateo County deputies returned to the scene Tuesday night and found a second victim calling for help.

John Sione Pekipaki, 31, was suffering from stab wounds when deputies saw him lying on the ground along the side of Skyline Boulevard near Reids Roost Road in a remote part of San Mateo County shortly before midnight, according to authorities.

At around the same time, a vehicle allegedly began to drive toward the victim and the deputies. Authorities said one of the deputies opened fire at the vehicle, but missed the driver. The vehicle went off the roadway into a ditch.

Pekipaki died from his injuries and the driver, identified as 26-year-old Malik Dosouqui of Pacifica, was arrested as a suspect in his killing.

Dosouqui was treated for a cut on his arm and is being held in custody, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies were investigating the killing of 32-year-old Pacifica resident Abdulmalek Nasher when the second incident unfolded.

“Both homicides happened within close proximity of each other, and both victims died from multiple stab wounds,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Investigators are actively looking into a connection between the two homicides.”

Nasher was found in a dirt area off the same stretch of Skyline Boulevard at around 11:09 p.m. Monday.

The Sheriff’s Office searched for the suspect overnight and into Tuesday afternoon with two SWAT teams, tracking dogs, a helicopter and an aircraft.

Authorities said the dogs found possible evidence linked to the first homicide.

As of Wednesday morning, Skyline Boulevard is closed between Swett Road and Reids Roost Road.

