Screwdriver attack injures man in Portola

A 39-year-old man was cut on the forehead with a screwdriver when two assailants attacked him late Sunday morning in Portola.

The stabbing unfolded shortly before noon on San Bruno Avenue between Olmstead and Dwight streets, according to police.

Police said a man in his 20s pulled out the screwdriver and slashed the victim before fleeing on foot alongside a 37-year-old man.

The older man was arrested in connection with the stabbing.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The stabbing came hours after an unrelated shooting occurred in Hunters Point.

At around 9:30 a.m., officers responding to a report of shots fired found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound near Kirkwood Avenue and Dormitory Road.

The man is expected to survive after being taken to a local hospital. A suspect has not been arrested.

