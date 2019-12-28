San Francisco: The year in photos

Stacey Reynolds-Peterson holds a sign in opposition to the proposed Embarcadero Navigation Center before a meeting of the San Francisco Port Commission hearing on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed was shouted down by residents opposing the opening of a navigation center for homeless people on the Embarcadero, but the San Francisco Port Commission prevailed and approved the center in April. A beloved coach retired. A champion team lost and moved back home to San Francisco. A car-free plan for one of The City’s main thoroughfares was finally approved as Vision Zero has not yet met its promise to significantly reduce the number of pedestrians and bicyclists killed by automobiles. Breed easily won re-election. A progressive voice was chosen to head the District Attorney’s Office, while months earlier, The City’s outspoken public defender died suddenly. A movie about this ever-changing city made by one of its own sons debuted at one of San Francisco’s most-celebrated theaters. A beloved skateboarder lost his life.

These are just some of the snapshots that shaped The City in 2019. As we prepare to enter a new decade, the Examiner looks back in photographs on the final year of the 2010s. — Kevin N. Hume

Officials congregate inside the courtyard of the Embarcadero Safe Navigation Center during a preview tour on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry holds his head in his hands after losing to the Toronto Raptors 112-110 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A look at the court and scoreboard inside the Golden State Warriors’ new Chase Center arena during a media tour on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Golden State Warriors Co-Executive Chairmen Peter Guber and Joe Lacob ready to cut the ribbon at the official opening for Chase Center arena on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

From left: Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guards Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and D’Angelo Russell pose for a group photo during media day at Chase Center on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A cyclist rides past a memorial of flowers next to a tree and newly retired parking meter at Howard and Sixth streets on Friday March 15, 2019, near where cyclist Tess Rothstein was killed on March 8. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The skateboard and shoe of Pablo Ramirez, who was killed after allegedly being struck by a dump truck on Seventh Street in between Howard and Mission streets on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A large group of skateboarders gather at Twin Peaks to skate in honor of fellow skater and friend, Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Loren Michelle, mother of skateboarder Pablo “P-Spliff” Ramirez, who died April 23 after being struck by a dump truck, hangs out alongside 50 skaters and friends of Pablo at Twin Peaks on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Lea Troeh holds a sign at a rally in favor of the Better Market Street plan ahead of a vote at the SFMTA Board of Directors meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Actor Jimmie Fails, writer-director Joe Talbot and actor Danny Glover smile for photos under the marquee at the San Francisco premiere of “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” at the Castro Theater on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Hundreds march in honor of late Public Defender Jeff Adachi on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mutsuko Adachi, left, wife of Public Defender Jeff Adachi, rests her head on her daughter Lauren’s shoulder at a memorial service for their husband and father at City Hall on Monday, March 4, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

District Attorney candidate Chesa Boudin pumps his fist after learning of his two-percentage point lead in the DA race at his election party at SoMa Streat Food Park on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed files to run for re-election while surrounded by cheering friends, family and supporters at the Department of Elections on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Outgoing Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White applauds as Deputy Chief Jeanine Nicholson is appointed as the new Chief of the San Francisco Fire Department by Mayor London Breed at City Hall on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Mayor London Breed speaks at a news conference to appoint Suzy Loftus as interim District Attorney at Far East Cafe in Chinatown on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Jeffrey Tumlin listens as Mayor London Breed introduces him as the new Director of Transportation for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency at City Hall on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Dean Preston smiles after Tom Ammiano swore him in as District 5 Supervisor in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at City Hall on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A man walks into Rasputin Records in Haight Ashbury on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, days before the business will close for good. (Photo by Kevin N. Hume)

An Oakland Athletics fan grimaces in the bottom of the ninth inning of the American League wild card game before the A’s lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 at Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Health care workers and supporters stage a demonstration at a meeting of the SF Health Commission to ask the commission to keep the Adult Residential Facility open for mental health patients at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Josh Sadsad, left, and Jacob Azevedo of San Jose share a joint inside a designated cannabis consumption spot in the Grasslands area on day 3 of the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Paul Simon performs to close out the 2019 Outside Lands Music Festival at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Community members get a look at controversial Works Progress Administration murals that date to the Great Depression at George Washington High School on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Comedians W. Kamau Bell and Dave Chappelle pose for a photo with a group of city staff including supervisors Ahsha Safai, Hillary Ronen, Shamann Walton and Matt Haney, City Administrator Naomi Kelly and other city staff following a news conference aimed at saving The Punch Line comedy club, which is facing eviction, at City Hall on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Lyft driver Al Aloudi speaks as a group of drivers protest for better wages outside the Omni Hotel, where executives reportedly were meeting with investors ahead of the company’s initial public offering, on Monday, March 25, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

District 6 Supervisor Matt Haney, center, readies to announce a 10-point plan to clean up the streets of downtown San Francisco at a news conference outside Boeddeker Park in the Tenderloin on Monday, April 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

The 24-hour Pit Stop location outside Boeddeker Park in the Tenderloin on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Supervisor Matt Haney called for an increase in 24-hour public bathrooms across The City. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Jodie Taeotui, 2, daughter of Joseph “Jungle” Taeotui, a gun violence prevention worker who was shot and killed on Aug. 13, 2018, carries a sign asking for justice for her father up the steps of City Hall at a rally alongside family, friends and community members asking for justice for his murder from The City on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Sha’ray Johnson, left, mother of Day’von Hann, who was shot and killed at age 15 in a Mission District shooting on July 8, is comforted by her other son, and Day’von’s brother, Deavion Hann, 16, at a rally organized by Supervisor Shamann Walton to encourage the Board of Supervisors to adopt a Vision Zero plan for homicides and violence prevention outside City Hall on Tuesday, July 31, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Tana Hampton, mother of Jamaica Hampton, speaks about her son outside Mission Police Station on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019 after he was shot Saturday morning during an altercation with SFPD officers. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A young woman leads a chant as thousands of students march down Market Street to participate in the global Youth Climate Strike on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Protesters hold banners during a demonstration outside PG&E headquarters in downtown SF to call on Gov. Gavin Newsom to turn the company into a public utility on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People move in for a closer look at a dead gray whale that washed up on Ocean Beach on Monday, May 6, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Kiki Lopez plays some jazz as he busks inside the 16th Street Mission BART station on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

People take pictures and video as they ride the gondola to Salesforce Park atop the Salesforce Transit Center back to street level as it debuts during the transit center’s reopening to the public after a nine-month closure on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)