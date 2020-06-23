Photojournalist and gay rights activist Daniel Nicoletta captured San Francisco Pride festivities on June 29, 1980. (Photo by Daniel Nicoletta)

San Francisco Pride goes on in 2020 — a roundup of stories

50th anniversary events go virtual as world comes to grips with pandemic, Black Lives Matter

As San Francisco Pride turns 50 without its signature parade down Market Street and Civic Center party due to the coronavirus pandemic, LGBTQ individuals and their allies are marking the milestone.

Here’s a compendium of San Francisco Examiner coverage of the big anniversary:

A San Francisco Pride Timeline recaps developments along the way in five decades, while “Labor of Love” describes the GLBT Historical Society’s online show detailing the movement’s first decade.

Read San Francisco Pride Executive Director Fred Lopez’s comments about why Pride is necessary more than ever.

There’s also a calendar of where to access online programming.

The Frameline44 Pride Showcase screens LGBTQ+ films, including the San Francisco-set “Stage Mother.”

The Pink Triangle public art installation lights up on its 25th anniversary.

Grand marshal Terry Beswick marks four decades of activism, while San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus Director Timothy Seelig releases his memoir.

