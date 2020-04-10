San Francisco LGBTQ rights leader dead at 95

Lyon was married to Del Martin and the couple was the first same-sex couple to be married in the state of California.

San Francisco mayor and now California Gov. Gavin Newsom officiated at the marriage ceremony of Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin on June 16, 2008, after the couple had been together for 55 years. (Courtesy/National Center for Lesbian Rights)

LGBTQ rights leader and icon Phyllis Lyon died Thursday in San Francisco from natural causes, officials with the National Center for Lesbian Rights said.

She was 95. Lyon was married to Del Martin and the couple was the first same-sex couple to be married in the state of California.

Then San Francisco mayor and now California Gov. Gavin Newsom officiated at the ceremony on June 16, 2008, after the couple had been together for 55 years.

“I’m so sad at the passing of Phyllis Lyon, a trailblazer, a fearless activist and a good friend,” U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein said in a statement. “She truly left an indelible mark on San Francisco.”

In a statement, San Francisco Mayor London Breed added, “She (Lyon) was a true champion of LGBTQ rights and San Francisco was incredibly lucky to have her leadership and activism.”

Del Martin passed away Aug. 27, 2008, in San Francisco. She was 87.

Bay Area Newssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/