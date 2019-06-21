San Francisco braces for potential immigration raids targeting families

President Donald Trump on Monday tweeted that immigration authorities would be deporting “millions” of undocumented immigrants. (Courtesy photo)

With multiple news outlets reporting San Francisco will be among the cities targeted in planned immigration raids this weekend, Mayor London Breed urged residents to report the raids and seek legal help as necessary.

Trump warned earlier this week on Twitter, shortly before the formal launch of his campaign for reelection, that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials would soon begin deporting “millions of illegal aliens.”

On Wednesday the head of immigration enforcement told reporters the agency expected to target around 2,000 families with final orders of removal. Reports from CNN and other outlets Friday indicate that San Francisco is among the cities likely to be affected.

Breed condemned the planned action.

“It is unconscionable that the Federal administration is targeting innocent immigrant families with secret raids that are designed to inflict as much fear and pain as possible,” she said.

Breed urged residents to call the SF Rapid Response Hotline at (415) 200-1548 to report raids and get legal help, or go to immigrants.sfgov.org for information about immigration legal help.

In Los Angeles, Police Chief Michel Moore told the Los Angeles Times that he expected around 140 individuals to be targeted in that city.

San Francisco police did not provide similar numbers locally, but issued a statement assuring residents that they would not provide assistance for any immigration raids or transport anyone solely for a suspected immigration violation.

“We encourage everyone to communicate with San Francisco police officers without fear of inquiry regarding their immigration status,” the department said in a statement. “San Francisco has been a sanctuary city under Mayor Breed, as well as under previous mayors, and we will continue to be a sanctuary city moving forward.”

Governor Gavin Newsom also came out against the raids, calling them “cruel, misdirected” and “creating unnecessary fear and anxiety.” He also shared information on the legal rights of those dealing with immigration authorities.