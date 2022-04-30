S.F. independent bookstores optimistic about post-COVID future

Cloth tote bags hang on the shelves at Russian Hill Bookstore. Independent bookstores are often institutions that provide an important sense of community in their neighborhoods. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

San Francisco’s passion for books will be on full display over the next week as dealers mark Independent Bookstore Day and the Bay Area Book Festival returns after COVID.

After two years of pandemic times, independently owned bookshops are eager to renew their unique role beyond retail: They act as a community gathering space.

“There’s a magic that happens when people are able to wander around and find something accidentally,” said Camden Avery, general manager of Booksmith in the Haight. “That was the biggest bummer of not being able to have people in the store.”

Between locally designed greeting cards, in-person and online book recommendations and the inevitable chance encounter with neighborhood friends, they are an institution that improves a district’s quality of life. This is another lesson residents learned as they watched some booksellers turn off the lights one last time.

The pandemic has been anything but an easy read for owners trying to make a profit (or even just trying to hold on). Some shut down, and those without an existing sales mechanism on their websites were forced to flip the script — and quickly.

“We saw a lot of our regular patrons figure out how to shop online and how to work with us when we weren’t able to let people in the store. That helped a lot,” Avery said.

Mom-and-pop bookshops have been challenged by the Internet for decades. That put many independent bookstores in a better position for survival; booksellers began innovating long before the virus showed up.

“Bookselling is a notoriously underpaid profession. The margins are so thin,” said Andy Bellows, general manager of City Lights in North Beach. “Whatever you pay for hardcovers at a retail price is the same you’d pay in the middle of the country, but as costs increase you have to find another way to pay for these increases off the slim margin you’re already getting.”

That scrappy spirit carried some bookstores through every surge, said Russian Hill Bookstore co-owners Benjamin Bellouin and Jessica Tsang. A few ownership and location changes occurred, but that was bound to happen, as this is already a pivotal moment for independent bookstores.

Many founders who set up across The City in the ’70s are looking to retire. Younger entrepreneurs like Bellouin and Tsang are taking on legacy names and reinventing them. In Russian Hill Bookstore’s case, it was in an old gym space on a shoestring budget five years ago.

Russian Hill Bookstore co-owners Jessica Tsang and Ben Bellouin credited a sense of scrappiness that helped keep them afloat throughout the different stages of the pandemic. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

“There are a huge number of independent bookstores around the country doing really incredible things and figuring out how to make it work. The parameters of the business we work in are limited in a lot of ways, but within that, there are people who are around and still doing it,” Avery of Booksmith said. “There’s a lot of cause for excitement and optimism.”

Those incredible things happened here. In-store events were moved online, a move that actually made them accessible to more people. Bookstores set up call-in lines or email inboxes specifically for those interested in ordering or asking about specific literature. Owners loaded up boxes of books and delivered them to those who were unable to come in — for any given reason — within a certain radius.

The demand was there, and bookstores delivered. According to Publisher’s Weekly, print book sales rose by almost 9% in 2021 — a steady climb, as that figure had risen already by 8% in 2020.

Shops will host events to mark Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, and the Bay Area Book Festival will draw thousands to Berkeley on May 7 and 8.

That is a welcome change from the height of the pandemic.

“In the early days when we first opened, it felt like we were on an island. So many restaurants had closed, and customers would come into the neighborhoods for them; before or after dinner they would stop by the bookstore,” Bellows of City Lights said. “When Vesuvio reopened, it was nice to hear the chatter of people outside. We share the Jack Kerouac Alley, and it brought more energy into the neighborhood. If you bought a book here, you got a discounted cocktail there.”

In Noe Valley, said Martha Dietzel, a co-owner of Folio Books, going above and beyond for her community resulted, too, in faithful customers and collaborative business partnerships. This helped the tiny staff to hold on as they operated mostly off of a government loan and a Book Industry Charitable Foundation grant.

“Sometimes I think about the fact we reopened our doors for browsing less than a year ago. We hadn’t operated as a browsing retail space in over a year, and it took a long time to get the store ready for people again,” Dietzel said. “It was pretty nerve-wracking.”

Other independent retailers took their time opening, too. After regulars banded together to pull the stores through, owners and managers were finally allowed to thank them — a welcomed reunion of old friends.

Like other businesses throughout The City, bookshops are susceptible to crime. Tsang says petty theft happens daily. Her workers are trained to keep themselves safe, to let suspects go.

“It’s a problem that goes many layers back. Most people don’t steal for fun. It starts from the bottom,” she said.

Avery of Booksmith echoed Tsang’s thoughts.

“One of the perennial realities of living in the Haight is understanding and being sensitive to (the fact) many of our neighbors are unhoused. … You see The City’s and the social network’s failures to adequately provide for someone who lives in San Francisco,” he said. “There are all kinds of things that happen in a city when certain residents think other certain residents aren’t equal to them.”

The passion of booksellers in San Francisco supersedes the panic that may ensue when things don’t go as planned.

“We’re curious at this point whether things are going to plateau or go down again. It’s really hard to know what to expect in terms of sales right now,” Dietzel said. “You can’t really predict. You just have to do your best.”

