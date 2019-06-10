(Courtesy photo)

Update: S.F. I-280 ramp reopened after two injured in shooting

An off-ramp from northbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco is closed Monday afternoon because of a shooting investigation.

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting briefly shut downall lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 1 p.m., the CHP received a call reporting gunshots at the San Jose Avenue off-ramp from northbound Highway 280, Sgt. Robert Nacke said.

Upon arrival, CHP officers found two people at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Both suffered minor injuries, according to Nacke.

CHP officers have closed the off-ramp to investigate the shooting, but all lanes of the highway have reopened.

Previous story
Update: SF offers free swimming pool admission to help beat the heat

Just Posted

Update: SF offers free swimming pool admission to help beat the heat

San Franciscans wilting in Monday’s hot weather may see relief, as The City is expected to cool off Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Update: S.F. I-280 ramp reopened after two injured in shooting

An off-ramp from northbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco is closed Monday afternoon because of a shooting investigation.

BART finds funding to launch pilot ‘ambassador’ program offering an unarmed alternative to police

A similar program on Muni targeting school routes is credited with reducing fights, bullying

Vaping sales ban nears approval in SF, setting stage for referendum fight

Legislation is intended to protect the health of youth who have embraced alternative form of tobacco

Kevin Durant a game-time decision for Game 5

Golden State Warriors could see return of two-time Finals MVP

Most Read