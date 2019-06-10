Update: S.F. I-280 ramp reopened after two injured in shooting

An off-ramp from northbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco is closed Monday afternoon because of a shooting investigation.

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting briefly shut downall lanes of northbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 1 p.m., the CHP received a call reporting gunshots at the San Jose Avenue off-ramp from northbound Highway 280, Sgt. Robert Nacke said.

Upon arrival, CHP officers found two people at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Both suffered minor injuries, according to Nacke.

CHP officers have closed the off-ramp to investigate the shooting, but all lanes of the highway have reopened.