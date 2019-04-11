A runway at San Francisco International Airport was closed for repairs Thursday. (Courtesy photo)

Runway repairs cause flight delays at SFO

A pavement depression found on a runway at San Francisco International Airport has closed the runway, resulting in delays Thursday, an airport spokesman said.

Runway 28L is currently closed, but airport officials expect that it will reopen mid-Thursday afternoon, airport spokesman Doug Yakel said.

Currently 218 flights have been delayed, according to an airport duty manager.

An early morning inspection revealed the problem to be a 12-inch pavement depression.

The runway has been shut down so crews can patch the area, Yakel said.

