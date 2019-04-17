Richmond man convicted of murder in 2013 Visitacion Valley shooting

Victim was unloading car when he was shot from behind by two masked gunman

A Richmond man has been convicted of murder in connection with a 2013 fatal shooting in Visitacion Valley, District Attorney George Gascon announced today.

Zuri Wilson, 42, was convicted of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of lying in wait, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Wilson was accused of fatally shooting 34-year-old Shawnte Otis in the 100 block of Blythedale Avenue as he unloaded items from a rental car on Aug. 23, 2013.

Prosecutors say two men lay in wait for over an hour in a vacant housing unit across from where Otis often stayed before rushing up, wearing masks, and shooting him several times in the head and back before fleeing.

Wilson was arested in October of 2013. Cell phone data showed he was in the area of the shooting, and a search of his home after his arrest turned up a mask, beanie hat and clothing similar to those used in the shooting and one the guns used in the shooting, according to prosecutors.

Wilson could potentially be sentenced to life without parole.

