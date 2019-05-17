Rain forecast for Bay to Breakers race on Sunday

Temperatures in the 50s and 70 to 80 percent chance of showers predicted

The Alaska Airlines Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco is known for its runners’ colorful costumes, but they might get soggy at this year’s race Sunday with rain showers in the forecast.

The 12-kilometer race starts at 8 a.m. and goes west from the city’s Financial District to the finish line at the Great Highway along Ocean Beach.

Runners should plan for rain, with a 70 to 80 percent chance of showers in San Francisco on Sunday morning and temperatures in the mid 50s, National Weather Service meteorologist Spencer Tangen said.

“It looks like we’re going to see most of the rain occur Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening, but there are likely showers into Sunday morning during the race,” Tangen said.

“It might be kind of like we saw (Thursday), showers just kind of throughout the day,” he said. “It’s not going to be non-stop.”

The race will go on rain or shine, and although online registration ended Thursday, people can still sign up in person Friday and Saturday at the Orig3n Health & Wellness Expo at Pier 35.

Transit agencies are adding extra service Sunday to get people to and from the race, with BART opening at 6 a.m., earlier than usual for Sunday.

Caltrain is running four northbound special event trains to the race with limited stops.

Following the race, runners will receive a medal and can attend the Toyota Finish Line Festival, which features food, drinks, live music and other entertainment.

San Francisco Municipal Railway buses will be staged in the area of the finish line to provide special service back to downtown.

There are also round-trip shuttles arranged by race organizers to the Mill Valley Park & Ride lot for North Bay residents, the Millbrae Park & Ride for those going back to the South Bay, and the Emeryville Park & Ride lot for those in the East Bay.

More information about the race can be found online at www.baytobreakers.com.