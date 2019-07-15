Racial slur prompts hate crime investigation

Police say man attacked, robbed by two suspects in Tenderloin

San Francisco police are investigating what they described as a robbery and possible hate crime that occurred Saturday in the Tenderloin.

Police said a 33-year-old man was robbed by two men in their 20s in the area of Leavenworth Street and Golden Gate Avenue around 5 p.m.

One of the men yelled a racial slur at the victim, who was white, prompting him to pull out a box cutter, according to police. He dropped it, however, when he saw the suspects were wielding weapons including a baton and mallet.

The suspects allegedly hit and punched the victim several times, and then took the box cutter before fleeing the area.

The victim suffered scrapes to his elbow and shoulders and a headache, and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects remained at large as of Monday morning.

