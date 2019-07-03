Pug bites three-year-old child at SF grocery store

Police seek information on owner who fled the scene

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner of a pug that attacked a three-year-old boy at a grocery store in Laurel Heights.

The child was entering the Trader Joe’s store at 3 Masonic Ave. around 9 a.m. on June 19 when a light-colored pug with black spots lunged at him and bit his hand, according to police.

Police said Wednesday that the child’s guardian alerted the store manager, who made an announcement over the loudspeakers.

But the dog’s owner left with the dog without providing any identification or vaccination records, police said.

The child was being vaccinated for rabies as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Police Department’s Vicious and Dangerous Dog Unit at (415) 553-9182 or a 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444.

People can calso text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”