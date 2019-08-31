Powell Street BART station to discontinue paper ticket sales

TPaper tickets will no longer be available for purchase at the Powell BART Station starting Tuesday, BART officials announced this week.

Instead, riders will be asked to purchase paper-less, reloadable Clipper cards as the transit agency is working toward a Clipper-only fare payment system.

BART is in the midst of rolling out a four-station pilot program to phase out paper magstripe tickets, which until now could be bought at vending machines within BART stations. The transition has already been completed at 19th Street Station in Oakland and at Embarcadero Station in San Francisco, according to a statement released by BART.

A systemwide expansion is planned for 2020.

While riders will no longer be able to purchase paper tickets at stations that have undergone the transition, a BART spokesperson pointed out that paper tickets purchased previously or at other stations may still be used to enter and exit fare gates, and “add fare machines” located inside the paid area of each station will remain accessible.

Among the advantages of using Clipper cards are “discounts on various transit agencies while eliminating the need to purchase and carry multiple fare products from different agencies,” BART officials said about the “all-in-one” Clipper card.

Additionally, Clipper card fares are cheaper — adult paper tickets have a 50 cents surcharge on every trip, which equals $1.00 per round trip. Clipper cards carry a one-time $3 aquisition fee and can be purchased at every BART station as well as some retail outlets in the region.

Clipper cards do not require registration and can so be used anonymously.

Clipper and BART staff available will be assinged for the first four days of the rollout of Powell Street Station’s pilot program to answer questions and help customers with Clipper card purchases, BART said in its statement.

