Possible pipe bomb explodes at Tenderloin bus stop

The device went off on the 500 block of Leavenworth Street

An explosive device believed to be a pipe bomb went off at a Tenderloin bus stop on Monday morning, according to police.

The explosion happened at around 9:50 a.m. on Leavenworth Street between Geary and O’Farrell streets.

Police said a witness saw “a pipe” explode next to the bus stop and a suspect ride away from the scene up Leavenworth Street on a bicycle.

The suspect was described as a man in his late 30s. Police had not made an arrest as of Tuesday morning.

No one was injured by the explosion.

