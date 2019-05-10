Francis Ng was last seen by family at about 6 p.m. May 2. (Courtesy photo)

Police seek help in finding missing SF man

An 87-year-old San Francisco man went missing last week and police are asking for help finding him, police said Friday.

Francis Ng was last seen by family at about 6 p.m. May 2 when he left his home in the 200 block of Teddy Avenue in the Visitacion Valley neighborhood.

Ng is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 172 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray baseball cap, black pants and a black jacket.

Ng takes medication for an illness. Police said Ng has gone missing at least two times before and was previously found near his previous home in the 1600 block of 42nd Avenue in the Outer Sunset neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the case or Ng’s whereabouts can call police at (415) 575-4444 or can send police a text to TIP411. Start the message with SFPD. Everyone can remain anonymous.

