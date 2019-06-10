An SFPD car sits on the corner of Golden Gate and Larkin in San Francisco, Calif. Friday, April 1, 2016. (Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner)

Police seek culprits in separate Bayview shootings over the weekend

Police in San Francisco are investigating two unrelated shootings that happened Friday and Saturday in the city’s Bayview District, both of which left a person injured.

The first shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday near the corner of Bayshore Boulevard and Paul Avenue, police said.

A 34-year-old woman was driving when she heard three gunshots and pulled over. She then realized she’d been shot, police said.

The woman was able to call for help and she was taken to a hospital for her injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.

Officers were unable to locate the suspects, who police described as two men in a sedan-type vehicle.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a second shooting in the 200 block of Napoleon Street.

There, they learned a 29-year-old man had gotten into an argument with another man. The argument escalated and the suspect then shot the victim twice. The suspect then fled with another man in a sedan-type vehicle, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to police.

Officers were unable to apprehend the suspect and his accomplice, both described as men in their 40s.

-Daniel Montes, Bay City News

Previous story
Vaping sales ban nears approval in SF, setting stage for referendum fight
Next story
Police detain person in Bayview stabbing that injured one

Just Posted

Update: SF offers free swimming pool admission to help beat the heat

San Franciscans wilting in Monday’s hot weather may see relief, as The City is expected to cool off Monday night into Tuesday morning.

S.F. I-280 ramp closed following shooting

An off-ramp from northbound Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco is closed Monday afternoon because of a shooting investigation.

BART finds funding to launch pilot ‘ambassador’ program offering an unarmed alternative to police

A similar program on Muni targeting school routes is credited with reducing fights, bullying

Vaping sales ban nears approval in SF, setting stage for referendum fight

Legislation is intended to protect the health of youth who have embraced alternative form of tobacco

Kevin Durant a game-time decision for Game 5

Golden State Warriors could see return of two-time Finals MVP

Most Read