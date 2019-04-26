Police searching for suspect in fatal Bayview District shooting

Photos released of suspect, who may be driving a black four-door Toyota Corolla

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting near a housing project in San Francisco’s Bayview District Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the 2600 block Arelius Walker Drive around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting, according to Officer Joseph Tomlinson.

Witnesses in the area told officers they had heard a loud pop and saw a man lying on on the ground.

Police located a male victim, who died of his injuries at San Francisco General Hospital.

The suspect is still at large.

In a post on Twitter, police said they are looking for 43-year-old Stefon Jefferson in connection with the shooting. He may be driving a black four-door Toyota Corolla with a California license plate of CA7WVY390.

News reports indicate that Jeffferson may also be wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in Oakland earlier Friday.

Oakland police said Jefferson is wanted in connection with a shooting in the 4100 block of Market Street, about five blocks from the MacArthur BART Station. Officers were dispatched at 10:14 a.m. and arrived to find a man with multiple bullet wounds. The man died where he was found.

Oakland police said the vehicle was a Camry, not a Corolla, but confirmed they were looking for the same person as San Francisco police.

Anyone who sees Jefferson or knows his whereabouts is advised to avoid approaching him, and instead should call 911.

This story has been updated to include additional information from Oakland police. Bay City News contributed to this report.