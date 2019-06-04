Police searching for missing boy in Crissy Field area

UPDATE 5:15 p.m. Tuesday June 4, 2019: Police say the boy has been found safe.
—
Police are searching for a 9-year-old boy who has gone missing from the Crissy Field area Tuesday afternoon.
Justin Bane, a Colorado resident, was last seen riding a blue bicycle east from Torpedo Wharf Pier near the Warming Hut at Crissy Field toward Marina Green at 1:52 p.m., according to police.
He was wearing an orange hoodie with blue and green shorts and did not have a bicycle helmet.
Anyone with information on his location should call National Park Police dispatch at (415) 561-5505.
Missing: Justin Bane, 9 year old white male from Colorado, last seen at Torpedo Wharf Pier near the Warming Hut heading eastbound into Marina Green on a blue bicycle at 1:52 pm. Orange hoodie, black/green shorts, and no helmet. Call 415-561-5505 if you have any information. pic.twitter.com/vEHQ8QoUFn
— Golden Gate NPS (@GoldenGateNPS) June 4, 2019