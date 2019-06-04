Justin Bane (Courtesy SFPD)

Police searching for missing boy in Crissy Field area

Justin Bane, 9, was last seen riding his bike toward Marina Green

UPDATE 5:15 p.m. Tuesday June 4, 2019: Police say the boy has been found safe.

Police are searching for a 9-year-old boy who has gone missing from the Crissy Field area Tuesday afternoon.

Justin Bane, a Colorado resident, was ‏last seen riding a blue bicycle east from Torpedo Wharf Pier near the Warming Hut at Crissy Field toward Marina Green at 1:52 p.m., according to police.

He was wearing an orange hoodie with blue and green shorts and did not have a bicycle helmet.

Anyone with information on his location should call National Park Police dispatch at (415) 561-5505.

