Police pursuit of homicide suspect ends in West Oakland crash

Victim found with gunshot injuries in car in Civic Center area Saturday afternoon

A police pursuit of a suspect in a Civic Center-area fatal shooting Saturday afternoon ended in a crash and arrest in West Oakland.

Police Officer Robert Rueca said the victim in the shooting was found in a car near Golden Gate and Hyde Street around 12:44 p.m. on Saturday. He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries later the same day.

Officers in the area later spotted a suspect in a vehicle and pursued him across the Bay Bridge into West Oakland, where he crashed and was arrested. Officers recovered a firearm they believe was used in the shooting, Rueca said.

The suspect, whose name was not shared by police Saturday, was booked on suspicion of homicide.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who may otherwise have information about it, is asked to call the SFPD anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444.

