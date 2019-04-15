Police investigate death of man punched in Tenderloin as homicide

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Jim Su of San Francisco

The death of a 60-year-old man who was hospitalized after being punched in the Tenderloin is being investigated as a homicide, police said Monday.

The man, identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as Jim Su, was assaulted Tuesday during an argument on Hyde Street between Eddy and Ellis streets and taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Su succumbed to his injuries at the hospital Friday night.

Antonio Cooks, a 39-year-old man from San Francisco, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the assault.

Cooks was booked at County Jail on suspicion of felony assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury.

Jail records show he has since been released. It is not clear whether he is facing formal charges.

The killing marked the 10th reported homicide of the year in San Francisco.

In the most recent homicide, Terrell Blay, 26, was killed in a Bayview double shooting near Third Street and Quesada Avenue the night of March 26. Police have not made a homicide arrest in the case.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

