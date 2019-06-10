Police detain person in Bayview stabbing that injured one

The stabbing was reported Monday afternoon

Police are investigating a stabbing that injured one person in the Bayview on Monday afternoon.

The stabbing was reported on Oakdale Avenue between Griffith Street and Baldwin Court at around 12:47 p.m., according to Officer Joseph Tomlinson, a police spokesperson.

Tomlinson said a person was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

The condition of the victim was not immediately known.

Police detained a person in connection with the stabbing.

No further information was available from police at this time.

