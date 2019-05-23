Police arrest suspect in string of violent robberies

Officers in San Francisco recently arrested a man allegedly connected to several violent robberies involving female victims throughout the city, police announced Thursday.

Officers arrested Donnell Guidry, 52, on May 15 on suspicion of first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, mayhem, attempted carjacking, assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, making criminal threats and committing a felony while on bail. According to police, Guidry committed several robberies going as far back as January in which victims were physically assaulted.

On the night of Jan. 15, police said he robbed a 24-year-old woman of her belongings near Third Street and Paul Avenue. The victim said the suspect punched her, causing her to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

Police believe that on the early morning of March 14, Guidry punched a 52-year-old woman in the head several times in the 1900 block of Keith Street. When she fell, Guidry allegedly kicked her and demanded she give him cash, before taking her property and fleeing.

Days later on March 19, police said Guidry committed another robbery in which a 62-year-old woman said that after being approached by Guidry near Third Street and Paul Avenue, she only could remember losing consciousness and awaking later to find her personal belongings missing.

Police also believe Guidry is responsible for another robbery on April 17 involving a 24-year-old woman who was punched several times in the 6200 block of Third Street before being robbed.

Another robbery police believe Guidry was responsible for happened on April 24, in the 3800 block of Third Street.

A 45-year-old woman said she had just withdrawn money from the ATM when a man allegedly confronted her and demanded money. He then punched her and took her money, police said.

When the suspect ran to the victim’s vehicle, which still had the keys in the ignition, a struggle ensued between the two for the keys. Although the victim was able to get her keys back, the suspect bit her in the hand before fleeing, police said.

The next day, another robbery happened near Hollister Avenue and Ingalls Street. In that incident, police believe Guidry grabbed a 20-year-old woman by her arm and punched her in the face, causing her to lost consciousness. When she awoke, she realized she’d been robbed, police said.

Police also believe Guidry committed two final robberies earlier this month, with the first happening on May 3 in the 1200 block of Hollister Avenue. In that incident, a suspect punched a 30-year-old woman and took her possessions.

The next day, in the 2500 block of Third Street, a suspect punched a 40-year-old woman and then pushed her to the ground. He then fled the scene, taking her purse with him.

After suspecting the same person committed all eight robberies, police investigators were able to identify Guidry as a suspect.

Guidry remains in custody without bail, according to jail records.

Investigators also believe he may be responsible for other unreported robberies. After his arrest, investigators recovered a unique keychain with a picture of foreign currency.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have information about the keychain or any of the robberies mentioned to contact the police 24-hour tipline at (415) 575-4444 to text TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Daniel Montes, Bay City News