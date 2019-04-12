Police arrest man after homemade explosive detonates in Tenderloin

Scott Campbell is accused of setting off a homemade rocket

Officers arrested a 45-year-old man in San Francisco Wednesday suspected of igniting a homemade rocket in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood earlier this month.

On April 4, officers learned an explosion had occurred in the 500 block of Leavenworth Street, and once at the scene, they found debris consistent with a homemade rocket.

Witnesses gave investigators a description of a man who was seen placing the device on the ground and then walking away. Moments later, according to witnesses, the device exploded and the man fled on a bicycle, heading west on Geary Street.

The Police Department’s bomb squad responded to the scene and determined that there were no more devices in the area.

Investigators were able to obtain video surveillance confirming the witnesses’ account, police said.

After conducting an investigation and learning of the suspect’s possible whereabouts, on Wednesday officers located the suspect near Bush and Webster streets.

Police have identified him as Scott Campbell of San Francisco.

Investigators then obtained a warrant to search Campbell’s home and there they found rocket-building supplies and other hazardous material, police said.

Officers arrested Campbell on suspicion of possessing explosives, possessing a destructive device and on an outstanding warrant for driving while under the influence, according to police.

-Daniel Montes, Bay City News