Photos: Trump protesters paint ‘count every vote’ street mural in FiDi

Activists with Bay Resistance and other organizations on Friday blocked off traffic on Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building to paint the message of “Count Every Vote.”

The message was directed at President Donald Trump, who owns part of the building, and the Jones Day law firm, which has its local headquarters in the building.

The law firm has served as counsel to the president’s re-election campaign.

