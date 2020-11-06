Photos: Trump protesters paint ‘count every vote’ street mural in FiDi

Activists paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote” on a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)Activists paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote” on a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Activists block off a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, to paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote,” on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)Activists block off a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, to paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote,” on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Activists paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote” on a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)Activists paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote” on a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Mika Kei helps paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote” on a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)Mika Kei helps paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote” on a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
From left: 10-year-olds Amber Hearing, Nina Perls and Naomi Wilson help paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote” on a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)From left: 10-year-olds Amber Hearing, Nina Perls and Naomi Wilson help paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote” on a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Activists block off a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, to paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote,” on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)Activists block off a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, to paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote,” on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Rams Hammamy, a minister with the Unitarian Universalist Justice Ministry of California, speaks a blessing as activists paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote” on a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)Rams Hammamy, a minister with the Unitarian Universalist Justice Ministry of California, speaks a blessing as activists paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote” on a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Lu Aya with the Peace Poets sings a song at a rally where activists paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote” on a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)Lu Aya with the Peace Poets sings a song at a rally where activists paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote” on a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Activists paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote” on a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)Activists paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote” on a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Activists paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote” on a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)Activists paint a street mural reading “Count Every Vote” on a section of Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building, which is partially owned by the Trump Organization, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Activists with Bay Resistance and other organizations on Friday blocked off traffic on Montgomery Street near the 555 California St. building to paint the message of “Count Every Vote.”

The message was directed at President Donald Trump, who owns part of the building, and the Jones Day law firm, which has its local headquarters in the building.

The law firm has served as counsel to the president’s re-election campaign.

