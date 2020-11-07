Photos: Thousands flood SF streets after Biden beats Trump

People celebrate Joe Biden’s victory in the Castro on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner) A woman pops champagne in celebration of Joe Biden winning the election. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner) (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner) A man dancing with the American flag as people on Castro St. celebrate the election results. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner) King Alex, DJ and Activist, waves Black Lives Matters sign as they play music in celebration of the election. (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner) (Samantha Laurey/Special to S.F Examiner) People dancing and celebrating Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 election. Thousands turned out across San Francisco on Saturday to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden clinching the 2020 election.

From the Castro to Embarcadero, San Franciscans gathered in the streets to dance and cheer.

“I feel that it’s redemption and like the world spoke out against [President Donald] Trump,” said resident Mariana Mijangos. “It’s poetic justice. The more states that turn blue, the better it will be.”

Neil Stewart, 40, said he was overjoyed at the prospect of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“They have more realistic view on how our democracy should be,” said Stewart, a resident of San Francisco.

Myri Glentzer, 16, of Guerneville said celebrating the Biden victory felt amazing to be a part of history.

“I hope that the world keeps changing in this direction of equality,” Glentzer said.

At Embarcadero Plaza, hundreds gathered at a rally organized by Refuse Fascism Bay Area and labor groups.

After dancing to music and listening to speeches from local leaders, they marched up Market Street to Union Square to join up with engineers who have been on strike outside Macy’s.

Near the Golden Gate Bridge, a small group gathered as part of a rally and march organized by Vigil for Democracy to continue the work of the resistance and the Black Lives Matter movement. The protesters carried yellow umbrellas with the names of those killed by police written on them.

Michelle and Ashley Monterrosa showed up to honor their brother, Sean, who was shot and killed by Vallejo police in June.

Kevin Hume and Samantha Laurey contributed to this report.

