Person struck by Caltrain in San Francisco

A Caltrain passenger car departs from Caltrain station on May 29, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

A person was struck by a northbound Caltrain Wednesday evening in a tunnel just south of the 22nd Street Caltrain station, a transit district spokesman said in a press release.

The incident occurred at about 6:39 p.m. and the person died, the spokesman said. The victim was not identified.

There were about 400 passengers and 90 bicycles aboard the train, and no other injuries were reported.

Trains in the area were stopped as emergency personnel worked at the scene and passengers were experiencing delays of 25 to 70 minutes. By around 8 p.m. the trains were single-tracking on the southbound track through the tunnel.

No further information was available.