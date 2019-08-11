An SFPD car sits on the corner of Golden Gate and Larkin in San Francisco, Calif. Friday, April 1, 2016. (Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner)

Pedestrian struck and killed at Fifth and Market streets

A pedestrian was killed in a traffic collision at Fifth and Market streets on Saturday night, according to an elected official and a community organization that advocates for the safety of pedestrians on San Francisco’s streets.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney said on social media Saturday night that the fatality involved a woman who was hit by a taxi and died at the scene. The San Francisco Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for details on the fatality.

Haney introduced a resolution in July calling for the Board of Supervisors to declare a state of emergency for traffic safety in the wake of a spate of pedestrian deaths.

“We are devastated and furious,” Haney wrote Saturday night on Twitter following the latest death.

The fatality was the 15th of the year involving someone walking or biking in San Francisco, more than double the number for the same time last year, according to the group Walk San Francisco.

“These tragic, unnecessary deaths must stop,” the group wrote in a news release. “Our city needs to do whatever it takes to make us all safe on our streets. This could be any of us, killed while simply going about our daily lives.”

Previous story
Father, child rescued from cliff

Just Posted

New Central Subway director shares his strategy to speed up project

San Francisco’s new director in charge of the Central Subway, Nadeem Tahir,… Continue reading

Audit: Small local businesses increasingly left behind at SFO

San Francisco International Airport says it wants more small, local businesses operating… Continue reading

Outside Lands 2019 Day 2: Childish Gambino, Flume, Better Oblivion Community Center, NoMBe, Tierra Whack

Big audience day also features Fatai, Wallows, CupcakKe, Haley Heynderickx, Edie Brickell

Outside Lands 2019 Day 1: blink-182, Yaeji, Flying Lotus 3D, Twenty One Pilots, Counting Crows, Lumineers

Lil Wayne, Marias, Lauren Daigle — and new Grasslands cannabis mall round out 12th Golden Gate Park fest

SF school board president proposes covering, not destroying, mural

Board of Education President Stevon Cook said he will introduce the proposal at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Most Read