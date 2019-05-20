Pedestrian seriously injured in Tenderloin collision

Vehicle strikes man at Jones and Eddy streets

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when a vehicle struck him in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood Sunday morning, police said.

The collision was reported at around 11:45 a.m. in the area of Jones and Eddy streets.

The vehicle was traveling south on Jones when the pedestrian walked into the street between cars and was hit. Both the driver and pedestrian were identified as men. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not available Monday, according to police.

No other details about the collision were immediately released.

The collision comes just over a week after a 66-year-old man was struck and killed a couple blocks away by a Golden Gate Transit bus.

On May 11, San Francisco resident Mark Swink was fatally hit at Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street.

Supervisor Matt Haney, who represents the Tenderloin among other neighborhoods, has since called for action to make streets in the area safer.

“MTA has committed to install a ‘pedestrian scramble,’ which holds all turns while pedestrians are crossing, at Golden Gate and Hyde immediately,” Haney tweeted Saturday, referring to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. “This was one of the community’s demands following last weekend’s pedestrian death at the intersection.”

SF Examiner staff contributed to this report.

