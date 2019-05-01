Pedestrian seriously injured in Divisadero collision

Driver remained at the scene

A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in San Francisco’s Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said today.

Police were called to Divisadero and Sutter Street at 8:50 a.m. near the University of California at San Francisco Medical Center at Mount Zion on a report of a collision, according to Officer Adam Lobsinger.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, while the driver stayed on the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Police did not release details of how the collision occurred.

