Pedestrian hit by driver at Geary and Laguna suffers life-threatening injuries

Intersection is on city’s high-injury network of most dangerous streets

A woman was struck by a driver at Geary Boulevard and Laguna Street Wednesday morning and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to police.

At about 5:25 a.m. the San Francisco Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, according to the SFPD.

The woman was taken to a local hospital. The driver who allegedly struck her remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Geary Boulevard at Laguna is on San Francisco’s “high-injury network,” a map of The City’s deadliest streets. About 70 percent of traffic injuries and fatalities occur on the high-injury network, which comprises only 12 percent of San Francisco’s streets.

A 29-year-old man died at Geary and Laguna in 2017 when an auto and a motorcycle collided, according to city data.

In 2016, 86-year-old Lurilla Harris was struck as she crossed the street by an SFMTA paratransit bus she had just disembarked from at Franklin Street and Geary Boulevard, just a block away.

